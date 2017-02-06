-
Industry Super Trends 2017: The best of industrial automation is yet to come
By Leroy Spence, EU Automation
If you are struggling to get over the post-holiday blues, don’t...
Cyber America: The Land of the Vulnerable and the Home of the Pseudo-Secure
By Marc Kaplan, Tempered Networks
Today’s most widely accepted methods of cyber security...
IIoT Progress Report: The Barriers and the Best Practices
By Jason Andersen, Stratus Technologies
How can industrial enterprises overcome organizational...
Endress+Hauser's Open Integration Program Aims to Boost Multi-Vendor System Interoperability
By Bill Lydon, Editor, Automation.com
In today’s industrial world, one of the the most...
Advancing Error-Proofing via MES Control
By Anthony Borges, PINpoint Information Systems
With the advent of advanced automation...
OSI selected by Alba to implement updated SCADA system
Alba consistently ranks among the largest aluminum smelters in the world. Alba enforces strict environmental guidelines,...
Wibu Systems announces CodeMeter Embedded 2.0
CodeMeter Embedded 2.0 is a runtime environment that supports an array of platforms and operating systems intelligent...
ISA and Automation Federation promote participation in 2017 Engineers Week
Sponsored and organized by DiscoverE (formerly the National Engineers Week Foundation), Engineers Week, 19-25 February,...
Association for Manufacturing Technology announces MFG Meeting 2017
Keynote speakers for the March 22-25 event include tech entrepreneur Josh Linkner, Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Jon...
Molex introduces Impulse Orthogonal Direct Backplane Connector System
Designed for high-density data center applications, the Impulse connector system supports data rates of 56 Gbps NRZ and...
FEBRUARY FEATURED PRODUCTS
Wireless Switches & Sensors - New Control Possibilities
By Steute USA
Clearly, wireless technology has been widely accepted and embraced in the industrial community. This has resulted in the development...
The Safety of AC Power Supplies Fed with DC Voltage
By Dr. Qin Wang, PULS
This whitepaper is an assessment of the safety situation with AC and DC power supplies and what organizations can do to...
Slow Speed Applications Using a Soft Starter
Many applications could benefit from the ability to adjust the speed of a process while operating. Reasons for this include positioning, checking...
