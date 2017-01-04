-
Inside Turck’s Industrial Control Edge Devices - Embedded PLC & ARGEE Logic Engines
By Bill Lydon, Editor, Automation.com
-
Medical Robots are Coming. Are You Ready?
By Rick Delgado, Freelance Automation Writer
-
The Open Group Launches Initial Meeting of Open Process Automation Forum
By Bill Lydon, Editor, Automation.com
-
Bill’s Deep Dive: Prometheus Multivendor PLC Configuration and Management Software from Wonderware
By Bill Lydon, Editor, Automation.com
-
Otto Mation Comic Caption Contest - January 4, 2017
-
-
-
GEA and Siemens announces partnership in pharmaceutical and life sciences manufacturing
-
Fluke announces Motor and Drive Troubleshooting course
-
AEM and Paradox Engineering announce partnership to develop IoT solutions
-
Lanner introduces NCI-200 network security appliance
-
Schneider Electric recognizes customer innovation at Mobile Workforce in Process Industries event
-
-
Powering the Internet of Things with MQTT
By Ming Fong, Schneider-Electric Software
-
Discussing the Power of Configurable Process Control
By Anthony Borges, Pinpoint Information Systems
-
White House Report: Automation, Artificial Intelligence and the Economy
This report further investigates the effects of AI-driven automation on the U.S. job market and economy, and outlines recommended policy responses.
