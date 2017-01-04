-
Inside Turck’s Industrial Control Edge Devices - Embedded PLC & ARGEE Logic Engines
By Bill Lydon, Editor, Automation.com
Keeping consistent with Internet of Things and Industry...
Medical Robots are Coming. Are You Ready?
By Rick Delgado, Freelance Automation Writer
According to a study by market intelligence firm...
The Open Group Launches Initial Meeting of Open Process Automation Forum
By Bill Lydon, Editor, Automation.com
Focused on developing a standards-based, open, secure,...
Bill’s Deep Dive: Prometheus Multivendor PLC Configuration and Management Software from Wonderware
By Bill Lydon, Editor, Automation.com
Wonderware/Schneider Electric's Prometheus is...
Otto Mation Comic Caption Contest - January 4, 2017
Submit a funny caption for this comic. If your caption is selected as the winner, we will send...
AutomationDirect introduces the Stride SE2 series of industrial Ethernet switches
SE2 series switches offer an operating temperature range and are available with a 12-48 VDC or 18-30 VAC redundant power...
Okuma announces Koma Precision as 2016 Partner of the Year
Koma Precision received the highest number of votes amongst all 50 members of Partners in THINC in the annual partner...
Carolina Color chooses Liad to automate color delivery product line
Carolina Color faced an interesting business decision arising from the launch of two new coloring technologies. Carolina...
Lapp Group announces OLFLEX 409 P PUR control cable
ÖLFLEX 409 P is resistant to contact with many mineral oil-based lubricants, diluted acids, aqueous alkaline solutions...
ASTM appoints Arman Shakkaliyev to International Board of Directors
Shakkaliyev holds a law degree from Gumilyov Eurasian National University; an economics degree from Karaganda State...
The Safety of AC Power Supplies Fed with DC Voltage
By Dr. Qin Wang, PULS
This whitepaper is an assessment of the safety situation with AC and DC power supplies and what organizations can do to...
-
Slow Speed Applications Using a Soft Starter
Many applications could benefit from the ability to adjust the speed of a process while operating. Reasons for this include positioning, checking...
Meeting Emission Control Through Improved Actuation
By Rotork
Pressure is mounting on the global oil and gas industry to reduce its environmental footprint while, at the same time, the industry is...
