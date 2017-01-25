-
The Lion’s Share of IoT Communication: Making legacy systems IoT compatible
By Adrian Swindells, Director, Distec
The rise of the internet of things (IoT) has driven a need...
Otto Mation Comic Caption Contest - January 25, 2017
Submit a funny caption for this comic. If your caption is selected as the winner, we will send...
Perspectives on Digital Transformation: A Look at the Future of Automation Through the Eyes of Dell
By Bill Lydon, Editor, Automation.com
The Dell EMC World 2016, in October, was a...
Empowering the Workforce to Control the Future of Automation
By Peter Martin, Schneider Electric Process Automation
Connected products are expected to...
DHS Best Practices to Secure ICS Communications
By Daniel Crum, Owl Computing Technologies, Inc.
The US Department of Homeland Security, in...
Wibu-Systems joins the Chinese Alliance of Industrial Internet
The Sino-German Industrie 4.0 Project (I4.0 Project) is aimed at identifying existing Sino-German cooperation projects on...
Savigent Software and Actemium announce strategic partnership
As a Savigent Authorized Partner, Actemium will work with manufacturers to build top-to-bottom solutions using Savigent's...
ACS Motion Control releases SPiiPlusSPC machine control software
Applications include 3D engraving, laser micro-processing, polymer processing, laser drilling, PCB drilling, laser...
Yokogawa introduces AQ6374 Optical Spectrum Analyzer
The AQ6374 is an Optical Spectrum Analyzer for those R&D teams who are testing light sources, optical filters and sensors...
Cognex announces acquisition of Webscan
Founded in 1995 by barcode industry expert, Glenn Spitz, Webscan is the technology developer in barcode verification...
JANUARY FEATURED PRODUCTS
Wireless Switches & Sensors - New Control Possibilities
By Steute USA
Clearly, wireless technology has been widely accepted and embraced in the industrial community. This has resulted in the development...
The Safety of AC Power Supplies Fed with DC Voltage
By Dr. Qin Wang, PULS
This whitepaper is an assessment of the safety situation with AC and DC power supplies and what organizations can do to...
Slow Speed Applications Using a Soft Starter
Many applications could benefit from the ability to adjust the speed of a process while operating. Reasons for this include positioning, checking...
