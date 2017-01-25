-
Advancing Error-Proofing via MES Control
By Anthony Borges, PINpoint Information Systems
With the advent of advanced automation...
The Lion’s Share of IoT Communication: Making legacy systems IoT compatible
By Adrian Swindells, Director, Distec
The rise of the internet of things (IoT) has driven a need...
Otto Mation Comic Caption Contest - January 25, 2017
Submit a funny caption for this comic. If your caption is selected as the winner, we will send...
Perspectives on Digital Transformation: A Look at the Future of Automation Through the Eyes of Dell
By Bill Lydon, Editor, Automation.com
The Dell EMC World 2016, in October, was a...
Empowering the Workforce to Control the Future of Automation
By Peter Martin, Schneider Electric Process Automation
Connected products are expected to...
Kepware releases KEPServerEX Version 6 software
Enhancements include a new method for remote configuration, additional languages that support critical industrial...
Galland Hedding Nopak announces Brian Sternberg as president; Sudarashan Sharma as chief engineer
The announcement of the management team expansion comes as the privately-held, fourth generation family business...
ELNOR delivers automated coffee grinding for MAHLKÖNIG
To meet MAHLKÖNIG’s high-precision requirements, ELNOR ensures accurate production and assembly of its motor parts....
Domus Logistics chooses Egemin to automate new distribution center
The DC will allow Domus Logistics to save up to 5,000 truck transports per year. The activities of five of its external...
IBASE introduces MPT-7000R rolling stock computing solution
The MPT-7000R computing solution was built for various rolling stock applications such as train control and management,...
JANUARY FEATURED PRODUCTS
Wireless Switches & Sensors - New Control Possibilities
By Steute USA
Clearly, wireless technology has been widely accepted and embraced in the industrial community. This has resulted in the development...
The Safety of AC Power Supplies Fed with DC Voltage
By Dr. Qin Wang, PULS
This whitepaper is an assessment of the safety situation with AC and DC power supplies and what organizations can do to...
Slow Speed Applications Using a Soft Starter
Many applications could benefit from the ability to adjust the speed of a process while operating. Reasons for this include positioning, checking...
